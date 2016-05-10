P.E.I. trading some part-time positions for full-time jobs, April stats show
Unemployment rate up slightly but Island economy added another 500 full-time jobs
The month of April showed some better opportunities for Prince Edward Islanders looking for full-time work.
Statistics Canada released its Labour Force Survey for April on Friday morning.
It showed numbers largely steady across the board for P.E.I., with the unemployment rate up just 0.1 percentage point to 8.2.
Both the labour force and the number of jobs were down a little, but overall the economy added another 500 full-time jobs for a total of 66,300.
At the same time there were 800 fewer part-time jobs, down to 12,600.
The unemployment rate on the Island is just about right on the national average of 8.1 per cent.
The national rate rose 0.6 percentage points as the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard in Ontario, where the rate was up 1.5 percentage points to 9.0.
