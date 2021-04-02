Freezing rain warning issued for P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing warning for all of P.E.I.

Freezing rain is expected to start in the western areas of the province and slowly move eastward as it intensifies throughout the day and evening.

Eastern P.E.I. is expected to be the hardest hit. The system will be at its peak overnight Friday or early Saturday.

Environment Canada says highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous and Islanders should continue to monitor the forecast throughout the day.

