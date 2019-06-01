Apricot Power products recalled due to risk of cyanide poisoning
The products are Bitter Raw Apricot Seeds and Apricot Seed Meal
Ecoideas Innovations Inc. is recalling products from its Apricot Power brand.
The products are Bitter Raw Apricot Seeds and Apricot Seed Meal. They've been recalled due to a natural toxin, amygdalin, which can cause cause acute cyanide poisoning.
The recalled products, sold across the country, should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says consumers should not ingest the apricot products. The Apricot Power bitter raw apricot seeds come in both 454 g and 226 g packages.
The warning from the CFIA says consumers should not consume the recalled products "as they have incorrect dosage information and excessive consumption may cause cyanide poisoning."
The Apricot Seed Meal comes in 191 g package with a best-before date of March 2020.
The CFIA says bitter apricot kernels naturally contain a compound called amygdalin, which has the potential to release cyanide when the kernels are ingested.
Small amounts of cyanide can be detoxified by the human body, according to the CFIA, but high amounts may be lethal.
