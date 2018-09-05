$600K still up for grabs in Borden-Carleton

Applications are now being received by Innovation PEI to access more than $600,000 remaining from the McCain Foods Adjustment money.

The province administers the $2 million fund set up by McCain Foods to support local businesses after it closed its french fry plant in Borden-Carleton in October 2014, leaving 121 people out of work.

Grants were awarded in May 2017 to nine businesses and the town of Borden-Carleton but according to a provincial spokesperson, five of those projects did not happen.

They included proposals from Larkin Brothers, Canadian Cold Storage, Island Apple Storage, and Mrs. Dunster's that didn't come to fruition, according to a spokesperson.

The companies were approved for the following amounts: Larkin Brothers $225,000, Canadian Cold Storage $200,000, Island Apple Storage $25,000, Mrs. Dunster's $26,000 and Atlantic Beef $142,000.

Seeking further investment

The province says Atlantic Beef Plant accessed other money.

Businesses that accessed the funding and were able to utilize were Tree Top Haven, Sillikers Glass and MacDougall Steel, the company that purchased the former McCain plant..

With $618,000 remaining in the fund, applications will be accepted until Sept. 28. Those eligible to apply for money from the fund include P.E.I. businesses, communities and non-profit organizations.

A committee of representatives from Innovation PEI, the community of Borden-Carleton, the Central Development Corporation, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and McCain will evaluate the project submissions.

Projects must meet the province's criteria of quality employment.

"I am looking forward to further investments in the Borden-Carleton area and demonstrating our dedication to the development of rural communities," said Regional and Rural Development Minister Pat Murphy.

More P.E.I. news