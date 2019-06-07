Yields doubled at P.E.I. apple orchard this year amid favourable weather

P.E.I. apple growers experienced above average yields this year amid favourable weather conditions.

Arlington Orchards in Arlington, P.E.I., grew about one million pounds of apples, twice as many as normal.

In fact, there were so many apples, about one in five went unpicked.

"It was just the year to grow fruit in Prince Edward Island, that's for sure," said owner Barry Balsom.

"We had more rainfall this year one weekend that we had all summer on this site. Temperature was extraordinary. We had a cool July, but an excellent late July — it was really warm — and August."

The provincial government agreed the excellent crop was supported by favourable weather conditions and said it speaks to the need for continued support and development of infrastructure for the industry.

The province said some producers are facing challenges marketing and producing the additional crop.

"You grow and harvest what you can sell. If you have a whole a bunch of stuff that you don't have enough storage for or you question whether you have a market for that, why pick it?" Balsom said.

"It got to the point that we were renting space, tractor trailers, to put bins of apples in. It didn't make sense finish picking them."

Barry Balsom of Arlington Orchards said they experienced some great weather this growing season. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Besides storage issues, Balsom said Arlington also had to deal with a flooded market amid the rapid expansion of orchards on the Island.

"The increase is 80 pounds a person for apple production. The average Island consumer only eats 20 pounds ... so there's a whole slew of a lot of apples in the marketplace looking for a home they don't seem to have right now," Balsom said.

"I think there's a future for the market. But I also think we have to expand our production responsibly. And I think now it's time to not necessarily subsidize expansion but start subsidizing marketing."

The fruit itself was also better than usual. A lot of them were twice as big, Balsom said.

"Honey crisp, we had apples that weigh a pound," he said. "Our U-pick customers sure liked it."