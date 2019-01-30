RCMP investigating 2 fires and a break-in at apple orchard

RCMP are investigating a series of incidents at an apple orchard belonging to Canadian Nectar Products Inc. in eastern P.E.I.

On Dec. 14, 2018, a fire destroyed a barn at the company's orchard in Alliston, about 50 kilometres southeast of Charlottetown. Police say another barn belonging to the company was lost to fire on Jan. 11.

On Jan. 28, a property representative arrived at the farm and discovered the residence located on the property had been broken into. There was damage to the inside and outside of the house, said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn.

Gunn would not say if police believe the incidents are related.

He is asking anyone with information to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

