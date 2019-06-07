Wet spring could mean sweet season for apple growers

Mark Ashley may be one of only a few Island farmers who haven't been frustrated with all the wet weather this spring.

Ashley, has been operating Wintermoor Orchard for more than 20 years. He said despite delaying blossom development compared to last year at this time, the rain has been a welcome sight for apple growers like him.

"We're about a week behind with the blossom," the York, P.E.I., farmer said. "It's been wet right through. It's good for recharge of course on the ground. The last couple of summers have been very dry."

Barry Balsom of Arlington Orchards agrees. He said his trees have weathered well so far this spring. The cool weather held back the bloom until the likelihood of serious frost had passed.

Mark Ashley examines his apple trees at Wintermoor Orchard in York, P.E.I. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"The rain has not been any problem for us," Balsom said. "Indeed we have planted lots of new trees, so nature is watering them for us."

In fact, Ashley's orchard, which includes 1,000 trees on about three hectares (seven acres) and 14 varieties of apples, appears to be in better shape this year than last, thanks to all the rain, he said.

"There's maintenance in the orchard year-round. A lot of pruning, a lot of chipping or hauling brush out. We don't have to work the land. The roots of the tree do that for us. So, it's a little different way of farming. Fairly sustainable."

Barry Balsom of Arlington Orchards, says he's had a good spring and expects his trees to be in full bloom in about a week with apples ready by the fall. (Arlington Orchards)

Richard MacPhee, of MacPhee's Orchard in Cardigan, P.E.I., said his season is delayed about a week compared to last year, but it hasn't been an issue as most of his trees are already in the ground. He planted 520 new trees this year and the cool damp weather gives them a better chance to establish before the summer weather begins.

Last year, Balsom said there were plenty of warm days before a big freeze in early June, which resulted in a significant loss of apples. The bloom this year, he said, looks outstanding.

"The bloom is just starting in the crab apple and by the end of next week it should be something to see," Balsom said.

'We've seen enough rain. We need some heat units now,' Ashley says. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Growers across the province said there'll be more to bite in each apple, despite the dreary weather.

Blooms could begin to open in the next few days with sunny, warm weather in in the forecast.

Because it's rained a lot this year, the apples tend to bloom better, and they are bigger, according to growers. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We've seen enough rain. We need some heat units now," Ashley said. "Hopefully it won't be quite as dry as last year, but we'll still get that sunshine. We need that to ripen the apples. We have to be optimistic about it. The roots, they've had their drink."

There's a tasty silver lining for apple lovers too with all the rain. Because it's rained a lot this year, the apples tend to bloom better, and they are bigger, according to growers. They'll be able to sample for themselves in the fall.

