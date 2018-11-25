Charlottetown issues apology for Santa Claus parade delay

The city of Charlottetown has issued an apology on its Facebook page after its Santa Claus parade on Saturday night had to be delayed.

"It was quite a cool evening and the thousands of people that did come out at points were left wondering what was going on with the delay," said Laurel Lea, the tourism officer for the city.

No. 1 priority

The city said in its post that there were issues with road closures along the route, resulting in a delayed start time for the parade.

The delay lasted for about 35 minutes.

Lea said the parade couldn't begin until the police said it was safe.

"Obviously, safety of participants as well as any spectators that have come to line the route is our No. 1 priority," she said.

Safety first

The city apologized "to anyone who did not enjoy themselves at the Christmas Parade last night."

So far, comments posted by those attending the parade have lauded the city for taking precautions.

The city has said it will conduct a "full internal review to ensure it doesn't reoccur."

