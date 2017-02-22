Layoffs, closed canteen could be just beginning for Cornwall's APM Centre

The APM Centre, a recreational facility in Cornwall that serves 13 communities west and north of Charlottetown, is anticipating its first loss in 18 years of operation.

And that's a problem, because the centre's only revenue is from memberships and fees on rentals. Both are down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were fortunate enough that the wage subsidy allowed us to maintain three staff on salary," general manager Donna Butler told Island Morning host Laura Chapin.

"The next fiscal year will be very tough."

Butler said the centre lost $93,000 in the fiscal year ending June 30, and about $40,000 so far in the current fiscal year. Two full-time staff have been laid off, and most of the eight to nine part-time staff. The canteen is closed, and canteen staff are instead ensuring that members and visitors respect COVID-19 protocols.

Butler said surplus money set aside over the years will be used to cover any losses this year, but if the pandemic drags on other options will have to be explored. The centre may have to change more services, raise fees, or lay off more people. She said appealing to the 13 communities that serve on the board of directors for a bailout would be among the last resorts.

Butler will be presenting the APM Centre annual report to the board of directors on Thursday.

