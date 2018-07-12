Developer Banks wins appeal on apartment development

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission has approved plans for a 23-unit apartment building in Charlottetown.

IRAC ruled in favour of developer Tim Banks, whose development was originally given the go-ahead by Charlottetown council last November.

But the company that manages the adjacent Rochford Condominiums appealed that decision to IRAC.

Four-storey building

The appeals were heard in May and the decision came down Wednesday.

The four-storey building will go ahead at 55 Richmond Street.

Council had originally opposed the project on the grounds it was too close to the Rochford condos, but changed its mind.

"We're offering up a building here that we think will be affordable in the downtown marketplace," Banks told CBC in October.

