2 apartment buildings coming to Montague

Three Rivers council gave conditional approval to the construction of two 12-unit apartment buildings on the Fraser Street extension in Montague.

The three-storey buildings will be located behind Pharmasave. Council voted 10-0 in favour of the development during the regular council meeting on Feb. 15.

Mayor Ed MacAulay said the new development will give people more housing options.

"We do have people, unfortunately, sleeping in their cars because of the lack of housing. They may have jobs and they may be working, but they have no place to live," he said.

"People are starting to see that we have to get more housing in Three Rivers."

The new development will give people more housing options, says Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

A 13-lot subdivision in Lower Montague was also given conditional approval during the council meeting.

There are a few conditions on both developments, including things like environmental impact, but he said he expects the conditions will be complied with.

"I think the approval of the apartment buildings has already been approved pretty well without condition at this point in time."

The new developments are a good sign that interest in the area is growing, MacAulay said.

Three Rivers' population grew 10 per cent from the time of the 2016 census to the 2021 census.

"We are going to have opportunities of people coming to live in the area, to work in the area," he said.

"I think Kings County has an awful lot of appeal."

MacAulay hopes work on the apartments will begin in the next few months.