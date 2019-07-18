Skip to Main Content
Firefighters douse flare-up at burned out apartment building
Charlottetown firefighters were back at the scene of a major apartment building fire Thursday morning.

Smoke and flame reported at building

Firefighters doused the area where the smoke was reported. (Sam Juric/CBC)

On Wednesday a fire destroyed a 29-unit apartment building on Harley Street, leaving the 52 residents homeless.

Thursday, at about 7:30 a.m., firefighters were called back to the building. A neighbour reported a small bit of smoke and flame.

"When we got here we couldn't really source it," said Dep. Fire Chief Tim Mamye.

"We knew the general area and went up and soaked the area thoroughly."

The Red Cross has found temporary accommodation for the residents of the building. Killam Apartments REIT, the building's owner, says it plans to rebuild on the site.

With files from Sam Juric

