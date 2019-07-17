All residents safe in major Charlottetown apartment fire

Firefighters are on the scene of a major apartment building fire in Charlottetown.

The building at 10 Harley Street is just a few years old.

A large section of the building was destroyed, and firefighters were still battling to save another section. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The resident manager of the building said tenants woke up this morning to the sound of a large bang. A check of the residents list confirmed everyone got out safely.

Dozens of residents are now meeting with the Red Cross in a nearby building to arrange temporary accommodation. The city also has staff assisting and is ready to bring in additional resources if needed.

Firefighters pour water on the apartment building. (Samantha Juric/CBC)

Charlottetown police are asking people to stay clear of the area, at the roundabout on Allen Street and Mount Edward Road, to give firefighters room to do their work.

Residents Dorothy Taylor and Mary Plamandon said they became aware there was a fire at about 4:30 a.m. They said they both got out as quickly as they could, not taking the time to even grab their phones.

Residents look on as the fire burns. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

They have both been living in the building since it opened two and a half years ago.

The fire comes at a time when apartment vacancy rates are at a record low in the city, and during the height of tourism season, which could make finding temporary accommodations difficult.

Flames and smoke were visible across the city. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

