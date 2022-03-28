Feeling anxiety about lifting pandemic restrictions? You're not alone

As P.E.I.'s remaining pandemic public health restrictions are scheduled to be eased April 7, some Islanders are feeling anxiety about a return to life without masks, cohorts and physical distancing.

"We have been struggling with this situation for a long time, and there's just been a lot of uncertainty about what's coming up next," said Dr. Martha Giraldo-O'Meara, assistant professor of psychology at UPEI.

Giraldo-O'Meara said people are experiencing a range of emotions about restrictions lifting.

"For some people it might be very exciting, because that means that they're going to reconnect again. But for some people, it [is] more negative because maybe they have lost loved ones," she said.

"It's important to start small and to respect your own pace."

Dr. Martha Giraldo-O'Meara is an assistant professor of psychology at UPEI. (© Paul Eifert)

Charlottetown psychologist Dr. Christine Beck is immunocompromised, so she understands her clients' anxiety about lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

"This pandemic has really impacted people in different ways. Like, no two people have the same … changes in their lives or experiences with it," said Beck.

She said there are different groups of people who may feel differently at this stage in the pandemic compared to healthly Islanders who haven't felt the direct impact of COVID-19 as strongly.

"People who have had a bad go with COVID and may have some anxiety or PTSD around that … I think there's also people with long COVID, and then I think there's people who've lost people to COVID," said Beck.

Lifting pandemic restrictions can feel freeing to some and anxiety-inducing to others. 'This pandemic has really impacted people in different ways,' says Beck. (Shutterstock / eldar nurkovic)

Beck counsels her clients to make self-care a priority.

"I'm constantly preaching to my clients to, you know, sleep well, brush their teeth, eat well, talk when their feelings need someone to listen," she said.

Giraldo-O'Meara said it's important to hone in on the reason behind your anxiety.

"You can ask yourself … what part of this situation is making me feel anxious? Is it because I'm afraid that maybe I will get infected? Or what is it about going out again and being surrounded by a lot of people?"

Dr. Christine Beck, a clinical psychologist who practices in Charlottetown, says taking care of yourself is an important step when feeling anxiety. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

She also said the pandemic made a lot of people's existing anxiety and depression worse, and if those symptoms are interfering with your daily life, you can get help.

"It's important to reach out to a psychologist and seek help, because … it has been a very difficult situation to go through. And so maybe we need that extra support. And that's OK."