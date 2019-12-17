P.E.I. students 'getting the messaging' of anti-racism campaign as it enters 7th year

The P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada is launching its seventh annual anti-racism poster campaign, and the contest is looking for submissions.

Lisa Dollar, cultural inclusion trainer at the association, says many schools make it a class project and include an educational component around anti-racism.

"I've been lucky enough to be part of this contest through its entirety and it seems like the students are really getting the messaging," Dollar told Island Morning's Mitch Cormier.

"Some of them are stories — and one would presume it is a fictional story — of standing up for someone when you see racism, which is really what we are trying to get across."

The goal of the Anti-Racism Student Challenge is to engage youth in grades 7 to 12 in a creative process to express their ideas on the topic and how they can be an ally in stomping out racism.

There are a number of different ways students can take part in the campaign. Entries can be submitted in writing, on a poster or in a video.

Some of them are so profound that it's hard to believe that they are coming from students. — Lisa Dollar, P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada

"We typically don't receive a whole lot of videos, which I encourage students to submit videos because some of them are absolutely fabulous. Just the creativity that comes with the videos," she said.

Prizes will be awarded in all three categories, with a top prize of $200 in each category for the winning student as well as $200 for the winning school.

Second prize is $100 and third prize is $50. The contest closes Feb. 28.

The entries will be on display during the International Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination on March 21.

Dollar said it's hard to say conclusively, but she suspects some of the entries are from students who have personally experienced racism.

"The quality of the entries and the messaging that comes through with the entries, I would suspect," she said.

"Some of them are so profound that it's hard to believe that they are coming from students."

