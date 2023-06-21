P.E.I. government releases 5-year anti-racism action plan

The P.E.I. government is creating a new anti-racism office to help achieve the province's goal of eliminating systemic racism and promoting diversity.

That's part of a five-year anti-racism action plan, unveiled Wednesday during the last day of the P.E.I. Legislative Assembly's spring sitting, and based on three pillars:

Inclusive culture and community cohesion.

BIPOC representation and advancement.

Legislation, leadership, and program and policy review.

The plan includes measures such as implementing anti-racism training for government staff and increasing diversity when it comes to positions on agencies, boards and commissions.

The action plan also gives timelines for making these changes.

The action plan was developed with input from historically marginalized people and groups to ensure the vision was created by the communities. These groups include ethnocultural organizations, racialized and Indigenous communities, international students, immigrants, women, youth, seniors, members of the LGBTQ community, and people from rural and urban areas.

We must engage in difficult conversations to ensure than everyone is aware that racism of any kind is unacceptable. — Justice Minister Bloyce Thompson

The government says the vision is to make P.E.I. an active, creative, open space that centres Indigenous ways of knowing and being. The plan also aims to elevate and amplify the global majority's voices toward the construction of an equitable, flexible and evolving system.

"We all have a role to play in ending racism and discrimination in our society," said Justice Minister Bloyce Thompson, who tabled the plan.

"To do that we must engage in difficult conversations to ensure than everyone is aware that racism of any kind is unacceptable."

'Important day,' says Liberal MLA

Gord McNeilly, P.E.I.'s only MLA of colour, said it's an "important day for the inclusion process for all of P.E.I." He has long been calling for more action to increase diversity and inclusion on the Island.

Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly says he hopes the plan will lead to the creation of an inclusion commissioner for P.E.I. (CBC)

"If it is a framework, great, then we have something to keep government to account and we have somewhere to progress, to move toward," he said.

McNeilly said all of Prince Edward Island needs to be on board with the plan in order for it to make a difference.

"You have to move people from the margins to the middle, and this document is all about people who were on the margins having voices heard from the middle."

McNeilly said he hopes the plan will lead to the creation of an inclusion commissioner for P.E.I.

"We need a place where people can bring their issues forward outside of government, outside of any organization. 'If you've been discriminated against, where do you go?' And that would be an inclusion commissioner at the highest level."