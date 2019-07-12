Anti-abortion film Unplanned to be screened on P.E.I.

An anti-abortion film began screening across Canada this summer, but P.E.I. was one of two provinces not listed to show the movie — drawing criticism from the P.E.I. Right to Life Association.

Now, the association is taking it upon itself to screen the film Unplanned in venues across the province from Aug. 4-13.

Unplanned is the story of Abby Johnson and her conversion from a Planned Parenthood director in Texas to an anti-abortion activist.

Pat Wiedemer, the executive director of the association, said Right to Life was contacted by the film's distributor after it realized the movie wouldn't be shown on the Island. The distributor then asked if Right to Life would be interested in showing the film.

"I'm absolutely delighted there are places willing to show this very moving and powerful personal witness story," she said.

Film will screen in locations across P.E.I.

Wiedemer said she is still upset that major theatres across the Island are not showing the film. "However, in the long run I do think we're reaching more people this way," Wiedemer said

'If you are on the fence about this ask questions. If you have a different opinion about this come and engage in conversation with us,' Pat Wiedemer says. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

She also said the screenings are a good time to come and ask questions about the organization and abortion.

"This is probably the first time to have such a movie make such a splash in the world of movie and cinema and pro-life movement at the same time," Wiedemer said.

"If you are on the fence about this ask questions. If you have a different opinion about this come and engage in conversation with us and let us learn from you, and let you learn from us."

The film will screen in various locations across the Island including several churches.

