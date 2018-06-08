P.E.I. culinary industry to celebrate Anthony Bourdain Day, talk mental health

The P.E.I. culinary community is coming together next week on Anthony Bourdain's birthday to pay tribute to the late celebrity chef and continue the conversation around mental health in the culinary industry.

Bourdain, an author and TV personality, died in France last June. French officials said he took his own life.

"It was really shocking," said Irwin MacKinnon, president of the P.E.I. Culinary Federation and chef at Papa Joes in Charlottetown.

Bourdain was lively and active, or at least that was how he was portrayed on his programs, MacKinnon said.

"He was a true chef's chef. You knew he had gone through the rigours of working himself up through the ranks."

Bourdain's 63rd birthday would have been June 25.

The culinary federation is inviting people to come together on that day on Victoria Row in Charlottetown to remember Bourdain and talk about mental health.

Food industry mental health

MacKinnon said he saw a campaign on Instagram where friends of Bourdain said they wanted to celebrate and acknowledge Bourdain's legacy on June 25 and call it Bourdain Day.

Terry Nabuurs​​​​​, ​​a school teacher and owner of Terry's Berries food truck, will be one of the guests.

"He's just going to talk a little bit about the mental health aspects of the hospitality industry and what challenges we face all the time," said MacKinnon.

Pressure to cooking

MacKinnon said the culinary industry is a stressful environment, has sporadic hours and a lot of pressure to maintain specific standards.

"A lot of people suffer and unfortunately sometimes try to turn to substance abuse to try to counter that — which is not good — not healthy at all."

Bourdain talked openly about issues he had with substance abuse and mental health. (Jim Cooper/Associated Press)

A fair kitchen

MacKinnon said one thing that can curb the mental strain in the industry is the concept of "a fair kitchen."

"I think it is up to the chefs or the employers to try to reduce that load of stress on their individual cooks, not having them work 14-hours days."

He said owners don't want staff to feel overwhelmed and hopefully the industry is changing.

MacKnnon said he came from the "old school."

"We worked under some tough chefs that really pushed the thumb down and used lots of vulgarities and threw things and all that kind of stuff to try to get their point across, but I don't think that environment exists as much anymore. I hope it doesn't."

All are welcome to the event beginning at 7 p.m.

