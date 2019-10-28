Knock, knock, who's there: Y's Men's annual food drive asking for donations on P.E.I.

The Charlottetown Y's Men's Club is holding its annual food drive Monday night in support of the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry.

Over the last 33 years, volunteers have taken part in the campaign that collects non-perishable food around Charlottetown and Cornwall.

Bill Irwin is the chair of the club and says he has been part of the drive since Day 1 and the drive is only getting bigger.

"The number of homes we canvas at has increased. Back 33 years ago we only had Charlottetown," Irwin said.

There will be about 500 volunteers heading out Monday evening at 6 p.m., Irwin said.

The drive brings in a lot of food, but it also draws attention to the food bank, said Mike MacDonald, manager with the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry.

"It's easily our biggest food drive and honestly it's twice the size of our next biggest food drive and every year takes in between 35 and 40 pallets of food," MacDonald said.

He said donations this time of year are really important for the soup kitchen and food bank.

"It's by far the most important food drive for us. And it enables us to, you know, really to continue the work we do," he said.

MacDonald said the drive won't be accepting perishable items Monday night, but people are welcome to drop those by the food bank tomorrow. He does encourage people to consider donating toiletries during the Y's Men's Drive.

Things move along more quickly if people have what they plan to donate already bagged before volunteers start going door to door, Irwin said. And he added there isn't a lot of time to socialize, with only two hours to go to several homes.

