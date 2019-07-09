Relax, it's just Anne of Green Gables

The first-ever "relaxed" performance of Anne of Green Gables — The Musical at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown went well Monday night, according to centre staff.

Relaxed performances are designed to welcome audience members who may be sensitive to things like bright lights, loud noises and other special effects like strobe lighting. Patrons can feel free to do things that are usually taboo in the theatre, like leaving their seats during the show to go to the washroom.

"It's basically designed to have a relaxed attitude to noise and movement in the audience as well as on the stage," said Sarah Denman-Wood, associate producer at the centre.

Changes are noticeable even before patrons reach the theatre itself, with dimmer lighting in the hallways and lobby and no background music playing before the show. Staff even turned off hand dryers in the washrooms.

Inside the theatre, house lights in the audience are dimmed but remain on during the show. There was also a "calm zone" with dark curtains, soft seating and dim lights where patrons could go if they were feeling overwhelmed.

"We're very pleased, we had great reception from all those in attendance," Denman-Wood said, adding some told her they were "pleasantly surprised" by the experience.

The calm zone offered during the relaxed performance of Anne had soft seating and dim lighting. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

She even had a complimentary email from a woman who had took her grandson, who is on the autism spectrum, to see the show, and he enjoyed it.

"That's the best thing — he had a great time."

Some in the audience were there because it was a relaxed performance, while others just wanted to see Anne.

"It made my heart very happy that we didn't have complaints," Denman-Wood said. One audience member even told her she planned to suggest relaxed performances to her local theatre at home in the U.S.

The next relaxed performance is scheduled for Aug. 18, and Denman-Wood said she hopes there will be many more to make the centre more accessible for everyone to enjoy the arts.

"Arts are life, and I think everybody should be able to experience the arts," she said.

