Anne of Green Gables — The Musical delayed until June 27 because of COVID-19

Opening performances of Anne of Green Gables — The Musical have been pushed back three weeks to June 27 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, Steve Bellamy, CEO of the Confederation Centre of the Arts, said the Charlottetown Festival will run on a revised schedule pending further updates from the chief public health officer.

Performances of Anne of Green Gables — The Musical from June 3-23 have been cancelled. People who have tickets for the cancelled shows will be contacted, Bellamy said.

For now, all other shows in The Charlottetown Festival will run as scheduled, opening in late June and early July and running until Sept. 25 and 26. The revised schedule will depend on how the situation evolves over the coming weeks, Bellamy said.

This will be the 56th straight year for Anne of Green Gables — The Musical, the longest running musical theatre production in the world.

The Confederation Centre building remains closed to the public. However, Bellamy said many staff are working from home and available via email and phone.

