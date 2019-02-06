Why the new Anne teared up during her audition for the Charlottetown musical

Emma Rudy says she fully understands what it means to play the title role in Anne of Green of Green Gables: The Musical.

So much so, she said, that during her audition last fall, when she was asked to sing Apology from the scene where Anne begs forgiveness from Mrs. Lynde, she was overcome with emotion.

"I remember just my eyes filling with tears just at the thought at getting to sing the song for them," she said on CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I.

"It's a very big deal and I take that to heart."

This summer, Rudy, who grew up in Stratford, Ont., where both her parents were actors, will become the 19th person to play Anne Shirley in the musical's 55-year history at the Charlottetown Festival.

'Completely overwhelmed'

"It's always been a childhood dream of mine," she said. "I love the stories. I feel like she's such an important part of Canadian history, and it's a real real honour to be part of this lineage of incredible women who have played the role. I'm completely overwhelmed."

Emma understands the significance of playing Anne at the Charlottetown Festival. — Director Adam Brazier

Rudy's respect for the role wasn't lost on director Adam Brazier.

"What set Emma apart from the many wonderful actors that auditioned was the reverence with which she approached the role and audition," he said in a news release. "Emma understands the significance of playing Anne at the Charlottetown Festival."

'Golden summer'

Rudy, who is currently starring as Belle in Beauty and the Beast at the Capitol Theatre in Moncton, said she's looking forward to experiencing the "magic" at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

"Every person I've talked to about Charlottetown, they say it's the golden summer, it's otherworldly to be there," she said.

"There's always sort of the pressure of playing such an important part, and I want to do my take on it and I want to do it well and I hope I'll be able to do that because it's very important to me, and I know it's very important to so many people as well."

