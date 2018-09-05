New
Anne of Green Gables show goes down with technical problem
The Charlottetown Festival had to cancel a performance of Anne of Green Gables: The Musical Tuesday night due to a problem with the sound board.
Show cancellations 'extremely rare'
The board went down during the opening number, giving technical staff little time to find a fix. Communications manager at the Confederation Centre of the Arts Fraser McCallum said repairs were done in time for the Wednesday matinee.
"It's extremely rare that a show is cancelled," said McCallum.
"We are confident all the problems are resolved."
Audience members for Tuesday night's performance were offered refunds or rebooked for other performances.
