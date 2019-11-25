P.E.I. tourism industry disappointed in Anne with an E's cancellation

The series Anne with an E has been cancelled and some in the tourism industry on P.E.I. are hoping it doesn't affect the market.

Kevin Mouflier, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I, says it is disappointing the series based off of Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic novel Anne of Green Gables cancelled.

"Anne with an E has really driven some great exposure for Prince Edward Island. It's always disappointing when you lose something that is a draw," he said.

The series was shot in P.E.I. and Ontario. It was a co-production between CBC and Netflix.

Mouflier said it is a good thing the series ran for three seasons because the exposure the Island got over those three years was significant and he's hopeful the series will make a return someday.

"Anne is so important and to tourism, probably one of the most important things to draw tourism for Prince Edward Island," he said.

The show premiered in March of 2017 and its third and final season finished airing on the CBC on Sunday and will hit Netflix on Jan. 3.

'A perfect match'

Mouflier is not alone in his disappointment.

Brenda Gallant, director of marketing for Tourism P.E.I., said she is also disappointed to hear the show has been cancelled.

Gallant said the province bought space to run advertisements during the show and digital advertising for online readers.

"When you see something that is such a perfect match. When a show featuring Anne of Green Gables, which we all know Anne is synonymous with Prince Edward Island. We have been blessed with that association," she said.

On average the province put $100,000 into advertising per season of Anne with an E, says Brenda Gallant, director of marketing for Tourism P.E.I. (Chris Reardon)

Gallant said when you see a show depicting the Island being featured nationally and internationally it is a natural fit for the province to run advertising.

"We immediately jumped on board to combine our advertising with the airing of the show," she said.

On average the province put $100,000 into advertising per season of the show, Gallant said, and now Tourism P.E.I. is looking into how to replace the ads which were running during Anne with an E.

"There are always other opportunities that present themselves. It could be on the culinary side. It could be something on the golf side. It could be outdoor adventure," she said.

More P.E.I. news