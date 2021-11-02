Anne returns to Charlottetown Festival

After the COVID-19 pandemic ended a record-breaking run in 2020, and the Charlottetown Festival ran with a smaller cast last year, P.E.I.'s favourite redhead will be back on the stage next year.

Anne of Green Gables —The Musical will be one of two mainstage productions of the 2022 Charlottetown Festival.

"We are so excited to welcome the Island's most beloved orphan back to the stage next season," says festival artistic director Adam Brazier in a news release.

"The 2022 Festival will focus on stories from our region; stories that speak to east coast culture, resilience, and determination. No one epitomizes that more than Anne of Green Gables."

Anne ran on the Confederation stage every year from 1965 to 2019, and is the Guinness world record holder for the longest-running seasonal musical.

The full 2022 Charlottetown Festival lineup will be announced in a virtual event on Nov. 16.

Anne of Green Gables--The Musical™ starts previews June 18, with opening night slated for June 25. The production will run until Sept. 3.

No announcements about casting have yet been made.