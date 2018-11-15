P.E.I. native inducted into N.S. Sports Hall of Fame

P.E.I. native Anna Pendergast-Stammberger was inducted into the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame earlier this month during a ceremony at the Halifax Convention Centre.

Pendergast-Stammberger played on Canada's women's basketball team at the 1984 Olympics. Prior to that, she spent five years with the Dalhousie University women's basketball team.

The Kensington native joins former inductees such as Sidney Crosby, boxer George Dixon and curler Colleen Jones in the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame.

"To be mixing in that company in the hall of fame is sort of beyond imagination," she said, "I kind of feel a little out of place but I've gratefully accepted."

Pendergast-Stammberger scored over 1,000 points for Dalhousie before embarking on a 10-year career with Team Canada.

She played with the Canadian junior and senior national teams, serving as captain for three seasons on the senior team.

She is currently the head coach of the Dalhousie women's basketball team.

