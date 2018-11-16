Ankle monitors helping to keep victims safe, offenders accountable, officials say

Ankle monitors worn by high-risk domestic violence offenders have not only been giving Island victims greater peace of mind but have likely saved lives, says the head of P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services.

The ankle monitors were adopted by the Department of Justice and Public Safety five years ago. They track the offender using GPS, and will alert authorities if they get too close to their victim.

Danya O'Malley, executive director of P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services, said there have been "very few hiccups" with the program — for example, failing to notify the victim in a timely manner when the monitor has been taken off.

But overall, she said it has worked as intended.

"I believe, absolutely, 100 per cent in some cases, these would literally save lives," she said in an interview with Island Morning host Laura Chapin.

O'Malley said the monitors also benefit offenders by allowing them certain freedoms, while the fear of consequences for breaching probation helps keep them on their "best behaviour."

The ankle bracelet program was started five years ago on P.E.I. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

"It's helpful to the victim, obviously, because they have some assurance — and only some assurance — that the perpetrator will not be able to get to them or harm them without someone being notified. It's helpful to the perpetrator who's otherwise able to not be held in jail, live their life, go to work, do different things," she said.

"However, there's an added measure of accountability, stopping them from contacting the victim, approaching the victim if there is a no-contact order in place."

Victims report feeling an increased sense of safety when they are aware that their abuser is being monitored.​​​​​​ — Department of Justice and Public Safety

The Department of Justice and Public Safety said tracking monitors have been used in 155 cases over the last five years. Over that time, two offenders disregarded the exclusion zone and went to a victim's home.

In an email response to CBC News, the department said the use of electronic supervision, especially in cases of domestic violence, is a victim-centred approach taken by the justice system.

"This program allows victims to remain in their home in a safe way, rather than needing to attend a shelter or remain with family or friends indefinitely," the email said. "Victims report feeling an increased sense of safety when they are aware that their abuser is being monitored."

45 panic buttons

A panic button is another tool that can be used as a proactive measure when there is risk of harm and during times where risk is heightened, the department said.

"These devices are GPS-driven managed collaboratively between electronic supervision and Victim Services. The button is not paired with the ankle monitor but is a standalone device and can be provided to a victim independent of an electronic supervision bracelet or a court order. The panic button allows a victim to press a button and be immediately contacted by the monitoring centre who can dispatch police, if required."

Since 2017, the department has issued a total of 45 panic button devices to victims.