Dogs seized from breeding operation on P.E.I. farm

The P.E.I. Humane Society has seized "vulnerable" dogs from a breeding operation on an Island farm.

The owners have been given specific instructions to comply with the Animal Welfare Act and regulations, which requires meeting the standards of the Code of Practise for Canadian Kennel Operations, said Jennifer Harkness, development manager at the society.

Harkness said the society is working with the owners to ensure those conditions are met. One of the main concerns at the farm was heat, Harkness said.

"That was our biggest concern, was how cold it is right now and there wasn't adequate heating," she said.

"And moving forward from there there were a lot of issues with this particular location."

'Our first step is always to try to educate the owners'

The dogs were seized Dec. 11 by animal protection officers. Because the investigation is ongoing, Harknees didn't want to give details about the number of dogs that were seized or details of the order the owners must comply with.

Harkness said it wasn't the first time the society has visited the farm, and warnings had been given to the owners in the past.

"When we do get a complaint from the public, our first step is always to try to educate the owners," she said.

"In any case, we want to ensure that all animals on P.E.I. have, especially with these breeding operations, have the right care."

Harkness said concerns about the operation were raised by people looking to buy dogs from the owners and she lauded them for bringing the situation to the society's attention.

The investigation is ongoing, Harkness said.

