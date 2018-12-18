Owner pleads guilty to inadequate care after bleeding dog euthanized

A P.E.I. man is slated to be sentenced Thursday in provincial court in Charlottetown for failing to provide proper care to his dog.

The dog, a terrier mix, had to be put down by staff at the Atlantic Veterinary College due to heavy bleeding from a mammary tumour, according to facts read out in court Monday.

"The dog was bleeding badly," Crown prosecutor Jeff MacDonald told court during a brief hearing.

William Sheldon Wheatley, 63, pleaded guilty Monday to failure to provide adequate care to an injured or sick animal.

Dog taken to AVC

According to facts read in court, the incident happened in May of 2017.

The dog was found by a man in Dunstaffnage who put a bandage on the animal's wound. The dog was taken that day to the Atlantic Veterinary College (AVC) in Charlottetown.

Staff at AVC identified a mammary tumour as the cause of the bleeding and made the decision to euthanize the animal.

A woman called the vet college the following day and identified her father as the owner of the dog, MacDonald told court.

Wheatley was subsequently charged under P.E.I.'s Animal Welfare Act.

He did not have a lawyer with him Monday and has not yet had an opportunity to tell the court his side of the story.

The case was adjourned until Thursday for sentencing by Judge John Douglas.

