P.E.I. Humane Society makes 'emotional' decision to pause construction of new animal shelter

Animals at the P.E.I. Humane Society will have to wait a little longer to move into their new digs.

The society has paused construction of its new animal shelter in Charlottetown as the cost of materials, fuel and labour continue to rise.

Ashley Travis, development and communications co-ordinator, said the stoppage was necessary in order to maintain all other operations.

"It was very emotional to make this decision. Of course, nobody ever wants when they're steamrolling ahead on a huge project like this that means so much to us all here at the shelter," she said.

"The reality of the situation is we all believe so deeply in our mission here at the humane society that pausing operations is not an option. We are the Island's only animal shelter. We have to focus on what we do and this is an auxiliary project right now."

Current operations had to take priority over an auxiliary project like a new building, says Ashley Travis. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The shelter raised $3 million of the $5.8 million initial estimated cost, but Travis expects the final price tag to be higher.

Construction will resume when there is enough money to proceed. In the meantime, the humane society will continue to rely on staff at the existing shelter and foster families to provide care for the animals.

"Fortunately, our staff are really well equipped to handle things as they are.… But yeah, it's just going to be a little bit longer."