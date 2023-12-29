Used rescue vehicle proves just the ticket for P.E.I.'s emergency animal-helping team

A Prince Edward Island organization that helps take care of pets and other animals during disasters is celebrating finding a rescue vehicle closer to home than it had thought possible.

Ron McConnell with the Emergency Animal Rescue Team said the group had looked as far afield as Texas over the past three months once it became too expensive to keep fixing the team's last truck.

A 40-year-old rescue truck from a Dartmouth fire station turned out to be just the right fit.

"It's a huge weight off our shoulders," McConnell said Friday. "With this vehicle we have expanded our capabilities big time.

"Now we're back into the fundraising side of things so we have the money to operate it."

McConnell said the truck cost $11,000, with the pricetag covered by donations and some help from the emergency measures budget of P.E.I.'s Department of Justice and Public Safety.

The team also has a livestock trailer that can be taken to the scene of a disruptive events like a flood or fire. (Submitted by Ron McConnell)

That's compared to a new rescue vehicle with prices starting around $100,000.

The vehicle has been driven only about 31,000 kilometres, and McConnell said it's in great shape with lots of space in which to pack supplies.

The team heads to the scene of floods, fires and evacuations large and small to see if there are animals in need of care while their owners are dealing with the crisis.

The group has been operating on P.E.I. for about five years.