Charlottetown council sends Angus Drive question back to public meeting

Charlottetown city council voted Monday night to hold another public meeting about the proposal to build an Angus Drive access road for the St. Peters Road location of Mel's Convenience.

Council voted 6-3 to review its earlier decision to deny the province permission to build the access road.

"I am really upset about that because I figured the last time we won, eight to one, that this was a done deal. And it just seems like there's just continuous loopholes and loopholes," said Angus Drive resident Patty Good.

The proposed road is part of a major project to control access to Route 2 in East Royalty, also known as St. Peters Road — the main highway coming into the northeast part of Charlottetown. It's classified as a provincial highway.

Angus Drive resident Patty Good would like to see other options considered, including taking alcohol sales away from the Mel's location to reduce traffic. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The province initially planned three roundabouts. But it said the central one, at Angus Drive, was too close to the current entrance of the busy Mel's convenience store and gas station to be safe. Access to the store would have to be from a new road about 50 metres down Angus Drive, and from there people could get to the roundabout.

Residents complained that would create too much traffic on their street, and council rejected the plan.

The province countered with a plan for just two roundabouts. A median would be built between them, preventing left hand turns in or out of Mel's, as well as in or out of Angus Drive. In light of that proposal, council voted to reconsider its earlier decision, a move that sent the issue back for another public meeting.

Coun. Mitchell Tweel voted against reconsidering.

"How many times do the residents of Angus Drive have to keep coming back and keep coming back to tell all members of the city council that there's no support for an entrance and exit on Angus Drive?" said Tweel.

"People want to maintain the quality of life that currently exists there now, which means no traffic."

Good said there are other options she would like to see considered, such as a set of traffic lights, or taking away Mel's licence to sell alcoholic beverages, which she said would reduce traffic into the store.

The new plan has a roundabout at Oakland, to the left, and a roundabout at MacWilliams, to the right. For about one kilometre in between, a median would prevent left-hand turns into Mel's, in the centre of this illustration. (Province of P.E.I.)

