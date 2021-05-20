East Royalty resident hopes city will reconsider roundabout

An East Royalty resident says he hopes Charlottetown city council will consider more than just Angus Drive residents when making a decision about the East Royalty highway project.

An application to add a street connecting Mel's Convenience Store to Angus Drive for access to a roundabout on St. Peter's Road was previously denied by council.

The province said that decision made the proposed roundabout unsafe and presented a new plan without it. That prompted a decision from the planning board to re-examine the issue, frustrating residents along Angus Drive.

Darren Hansen, who lives in a subdivision on the other side of St. Peter's Road, said the alternative to the roundabout — a median dividing the lanes — forces him and his neighbours to make U-turns to get in and out of their subdivisions.

"I want to see the roundabout created because it is an issue for our side of the road," said Hansen.

Without the proposed roundabout left turns onto or off of Angus Drive will not be possible. The roundabout would also have connected to Hanmac Drive, on the other side of St. Peter's Road. (Province of P.E.I.)

"I do feel for the individuals on Angus Drive; however, in the greater context, that roundabout is very important to our neighbourhood."

Julie McCabe, the councillor for the residents of Angus Drive, was the only councillor to vote Tuesday night against revisiting the connector road to Mel's.

Terry Bernard, the city councillor for the Hansen's subdivision, said he looks forward to the opportunity to speak on the issue when it arrives at council Monday night.

