Angus Drive access road to proceed, paving the way for 3rd roundabout in East Royalty

Charlottetown city council reversed course Monday night and voted 6-3 in favour of a proposal to construct a new access road onto Angus Drive from St. Peters Road.

That will pave the way for a third roundabout in the East Royalty neighbourhood.

The issue divided both council and area residents.

Those near Angus Drive argued the increase in traffic would forever change the quiet residential street. But those on the other side of St. Peters Road raised concerns about safety in the absence of a roundabout.

Coun. Terry Bernard, who represents residents east of St. Peters Road, said in the end he voted to proceed with the new access road because of safety.

He said he was swayed after he learned the province would not proceed with construction of the roundabout without the new access road onto Angus Drive.

'It wasn't clear what the safety issues were'

"At the end of the day, it comes down to safety," Bernard said.

"When the province came in and proposed their roundabout, and when we voted at first against the access road, it wasn't clear what the safety issues were."

Earlier this month, council voted to take a second look at the access road, which it originally had denied by an 8-1 vote.

The province planned three roundabouts along that stretch of road.

But it said the central one, at Angus Drive, was too close to the current entrance of the busy Mel's convenience store to be safe. Access to the store would have to be from a new road about 50 metres down Angus Drive.

Residents complained that it would create too much traffic on their street, and council rejected the plan.

The province countered with a plan for just two roundabouts.

But the province said a median would then be built, preventing left hand turns in or out of Mel's, as well as in or out of Angus Drive. In light of that proposal, council voted to reconsider its earlier decision.

'Going to be some disappointment'

Coun. Julie McCabe was one of three councillors to vote against the new access road Monday night along with councillors Mitchell Tweel and Bob Doiron.

Coun. Julie McCabe was one of three councillors to vote against the new access road Monday night along with councillors Mitchell Tweel and Bob Doiron. (Submitted)

McCabe represents the residents of Angus Drive.

"I'm there to represent the community members, I had people reach out to me that are not in favour of the impact that's going to happen on the residential community, in their opinion, they've lived there for a long time and my job is to represent the people of that community," said McCabe.

"I'm sure there's going to be some disappointment for the people that live in that area and in that community."

There was only one resident in attendance. She said she was too frustrated to do an interview.

Residents have one last option. They can appeal the city's decision to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

'Win for everyone'

Stephen Yeo, the province's chief engineer, said Monday night that work will begin on the Angus Drive roundabout "right away."

Residents have one last option. They can appeal the city’s decision to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

There was a small win for area residents.

The lots between Mel's and Angus Drive were zoned for parking only, which will address one of the concerns by area residents that these lots could be used for future commercial development.

Bernard called that a "win for everyone."

"There's more parking for the store, a roundabout will now be constructed and so it will be safer for everyone in the long run."

