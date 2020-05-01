'Awesome to get out and fish again': Angling season finally underway

The rivers of P.E.I. were busy at dawn Friday morning as dedicated anglers and long-time absent ones dipped their lines in the water for the start of the recreational fishing season.

"I haven't fished since I was a kid," said Jamie MacPhail, who was on the West River in Bonshaw.

"This is the first time fishing in years, so COVID-19 is bringing out the kid in all of us.

Jerry Gallant has been fishing since he was 16 years old, and is usually out two or three times a week. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

The angling season typically starts in mid-April, but was delayed this year by physical distancing concerns in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With so many outdoor activities restricted, people were happy to get out of the house and be on the river as early as 5 a.m.

"It was awesome to get out of the house. First time in a couple months. Yeah, it was awesome to get out and fish again," said Ben Peters.

Peters pulled in a rainbow trout on his first cast, but there was nothing in the hours that followed.

Anglers were out on the glimmering river early. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Anglers on the river said physical distancing, keeping at least two metres apart, was not an issue. In order to cast they needed at least three metres of separation.

The fishing season continues to Sept. 15 on most rivers, and you need a licence, which is available online.

There are catch limits for brook trout and rainbow trout, and salmon are catch and release only. Details are available in the province's angling summary brochure.

More from CBC P.E.I.