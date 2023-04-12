Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

QEH feeling effects of Summerside anesthesiologist shortage, says ER doctor

The lack of anesthesiologists at Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., is having ripple effects on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, says an emergency room physician who witnessed it first-hand last weekend.

Some patients diverted to Charlottetown when no anesthesia services were available in Summerside

Shane Ross · CBC News ·

Talk with the Doc

20 hours ago
Duration 6:00
Dr. Trevor Jain speaks with CBC News: Compass host Steve Bruce about the demand for anesthesiologists, virtual health and the need to address long-term care on P.E.I.

The lack of anesthesiologists at Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., is having ripple effects on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, says an emergency room physician who witnessed it first-hand last weekend.

"Once you lose that resource, it's a little bit of a house of cards that will impact the emergency department up there," said Dr. Trevor Jain in his monthly "Talk with the Doc" segment on CBC News: Compass.

"It does put pressure on Queen Elizabeth Hospital."

The Prince County Hospital hasn't had a full-time anesthesiologist for about a year and a half. Locums from the big academic hospitals in Toronto have helped fill the gaps, but they are also needed at other hospitals due to a Canada-wide anesthesiologist shortage.

From April 5-11, anesthesia services were not available in Summerside. Jain said that as a result, some patients were diverted to Charlottetown.

"We would receive the more serious trauma cases. We would receive some patients that would require surgery that could have been done up there."

When you impact one part of the system, it impacts other parts.— Dr. Trevor Jain

Anesthesiologists are a vital part of the health-care system, Jain said. They are required for surgery, assist in intensive care units, and provide obstetrical care.

According to Jain, about 150 anesthesiologists are trained in Canada each year. But more are needed.

"There's lots of demand for anesthesiologists right now, and the supply is not keeping up," he said.

"When you impact one part of the system, it impacts other parts."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shane Ross

Journalist

Shane Ross is a journalist with CBC News on Prince Edward Island. Previously, he worked as a newspaper reporter and editor in Halifax, Ottawa and Charlottetown. You can reach him at shane.ross@cbc.ca.

With files from CBC News: Compass

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now