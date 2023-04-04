No anesthesia service at Prince County Hospital from April 5-11

Health P.E.I. is warning that patients at Prince County Hospital in Summerside won't have access to anesthesia services from April 5-11.

In a news release, the agency said the hospital's obstetrical team will be present for assessment and evaluation of those expecting to give birth.

"When possible, deliveries will be diverted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for patient safety, due to the potential need for anesthesia," the release said.

Transportation and supports will be arranged, the release said, but patients can also go directly to QEH.

Trauma patients in need of services that require anesthesia will also be diverted directly to QEH.