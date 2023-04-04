Prince County Hospital will offer anesthesia Friday after all, says Health P.E.I.

Health P.E.I. says anesthesia services will be available at Summerside's Prince County Hospital on Friday after all, reversing an announcement it sent out earlier Thursday.

The agency had initially said such services wouldn't be available from 8 a.m. AT Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday, the second time this month anesthesia wasn't being provided at the hospital because of a lack of specialists.

But in a release sent out Thursday evening, officials said the shift had been filled "through the dedication and teamwork of Health P.E.I. staff, anesthesiologists and surgical teams," and anesthesia would be offered as normal.

"Once again, thank you to the teams who worked so hard to cover this shift," CEO Dr. Michael Gardam said in a release.

"I hope it is evident to everyone that Health P.E.I. teams are working down to the last minute to maintain services for Islanders."

Gardam has previously said Prince Edward Island is facing a "critical shortage of anesthesiologists," with only about 60 per cent of the available positions filled.

Earlier this month, there were no anesthesia services at the PCH from April 5 to 11. Trauma patients needing anesthesia were sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, as were obstetrical patients when possible. Surgeries requiring anesthesia were postponed as well.

On Wednesday, emergency room physician Dr. Trevor Jain said the lack of anesthesiologists at PCH was having ripple effects on the QEH.