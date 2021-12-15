$2.6M land donation creates a 'living lab' for Holland College students

Teachers at P.E.I.'s Holland College are excited to get to work with a land donation that will have a big impact on a number of the school's programs, says college president Sandy MacDonald.

The five-hectare property, donated by John and Melissa Andrew, will be named for their parents: the John and Christine Andrew Centre of Excellence in Watershed Management. Located just outside Charlottetown, in East Royalty, it includes a heritage home and outbuildings and a variety of natural habitats. Valued at $2.6 million, it is the largest single donation ever to Holland College.

"You'll have, basically, a living lab a five-minute drive from our classrooms," said MacDonald.

"It's going to significantly impact a number of our programs: our conservation program, our environmental program, heritage carpentry program, energy programs, and indirectly any number of other programs."

The property has freshwater and a saltwater marsh in close proximity, as well as a stand of Acadian forest. The college plans to collaborate with the province, Parks Canada, UPEI's Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation, as well as P.E.I.'s 24 watershed conservation groups to study and preserve the wetlands.

Students will get to work soon

The buildings, including the house which is at least 150 years old, will fall to the care of the heritage carpentry program. First up will be renovation of the barn for classroom and lab space. The home will become a gathering place for Island environmental groups.

"Our heritage carpentry people can't wait to get at the barn and do the renovations," said MacDonald.

"We want to capture the spirit of the homestead. John and Christine and their family have put thousands of hours into the maintenance of the property. It looks like it's been done by Parks Canada when you walk through it, and then you realize it's just a labour of love."

The college has hopes to use an old spillway for a former mill on the property to generate hydroelectric power on site to make the centre carbon neutral.

Holland College students will be working and learning on the property as early as the winter term, said MacDonald.