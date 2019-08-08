Island man sentenced to 2 years in prison on charges related to drug trafficking

An Island man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Andrew James Myers, 39, of Kings County was sentenced Wednesday in P.E.I. Supreme Court in Charlottetown.

Myers was arrested July 3, 2018 by RCMP after he was stopped near Mount Stewart on a driving-related matter.

Police found cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamine pills in a Cadillac Escalade SUV he was driving, as well as more than $1,000 in cash.

Myers tried to flee from police at the time of his arrest, but he was eventually found "pulled over on a riverside private lot," according to an agreed statement of facts presented to court Wednesday.

Police seized more than 200 methamphetamine pills, just under 6 grams of cocaine and $1,009.30 in cash, in addition to cannabis, cellphones, digital weigh scale and unidentified white powders.

The case had originally been slated to go to trial, but Myers changed his plea to guilty at a court hearing in February.

In addition to two years in prison, Myers is prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years, and was ordered to provide a DNA sample.

The court ordered Myers to forfeit the cash and other items seized.

