$150K scholarship 'completely world-altering'

A Charlottetown man says winning a Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship will allow him to focus on his studies in ways he never thought possible.

Andrew Cameron is one of a select group of students from across the country to be awarded one of the scholarships, which is worth up to $150,000.

Cameron is originally from Charlottetown and studied physics at UPEI. He's currently a first-year PhD candidate in the department of physics and astronomy at the University of Waterloo.

"It changes everything. To be able to afford to live here in Waterloo changes the game," said Cameron.

"I'm going to be here for a long time, and doing stuff I love without the obligations I thought I was going to have is completely world-altering. It's the biggest thing that's happened to me academically without question and I'm very honoured to be part of the program that they have here."

Cameron's research involves quantum optics, which could lead to a more secure way to share information.

He said after getting his PhD his goal is to become an entrepreneur. The scholarship is valued at $50,000 a year for up to three years.

With files from Island Morning