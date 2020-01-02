House plants at women's shelter provide break from 'tumultuous lives'

A new program at Charlottetown's Anderson House is helping the women sheltering there find some peace in their difficult lives.

Anderson House is a shelter for women and children who've lived with domestic violence.

House manager Dara Rayner said the new program started when she brought in some plants for the house to give it a more homey feel.

"The shelter is in a century home, and it's already beautiful with the woodwork and the hardwood floors," said Rayner.

"It just needed something a little bit more."

Slowing things down

The plants were propagated from her own collection, and originally Rayner did not think there would be anything more to it than making Anderson House a little cozier.

But the residents started taking an interest, asking her about the plants, what they were and how to keep them healthy.

"I had one resident who asked if she could take one of my baby plants to her room to keep her company, and that really struck a chord with me," she said.

From that one request came a program where residents could learn to take care of house plants, with the goal of eventually taking the plants to their own homes when they left Anderson House.

The program was popular, and Rayner found she couldn't keep up with her own collection. A post on the P.E.I. Plant Pals Facebook page brought her new sources of cuttings. A local building supply store is also helping out with grow lights and soil.

"They live some pretty tumultuous lives. So being able to come in and just slow things down a bit. We have some really good conversations when we're doing our plant work," said Rayner.

Most of the plants in the program require minimal light, improving their chances of thriving. (Submitted by Dara Rayner)

"When people are working with plants or gardening it's really therapeutic. And I'm finding it's reducing some anxiety and stress in some of our residents."

The plant program has expanded to a suite of apartments operated by Anderson House, where residents planted an outdoor garden. Rayner said the residents quickly took charge, doing their own research and building a beautiful garden on their own.

Anderson House still has a strong demand for new plants, and Rayner said they welcome donations of plants or cuttings.

