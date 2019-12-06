P.E.I. women's shelter preparing for more demand with COVID-19 outbreak

The situation is relatively normal at Anderson House, Charlottetown's women shelter, but staff are aware that could change as this time of social distancing continues.

"Anything that puts stress on a family can make it difficult if there is abuse in the home, and that is abuse either against the children or between the parents," said Danya O'Malley, executive director of P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services.

"When stress runs high, fuses get short."

That could result in an increase in the number of women needing sanctuary in the house, she said — adding that fortunately they have not seen increased demand yet.

Everybody is healthy at Anderson House right now, said O'Malley. Everyone is staying in the house, which is, she added, spotlessly clean as usual.

"We have a lot of people who clean as a way to manage stress, so this is working very well. The entire place smells faintly of bleach at all times," she said.

'Money will not be our biggest problem'

The federal government has announced additional funding for women's shelters, which O'Malley said is wonderful. But she is also aware in the coming weeks she could be facing problems that funding won't help.

"Money will not be our biggest problem through this," she said.

"If people start getting sick it might be staffing, and I can't just buy new staff with additional funds."

P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services also operates an outreach service, and those have been curtailed to minimize person-to-person contact.

Phone and email service is still available, and they are looking at in-person service requirements on a case-by-case basis.

"In really critical situations, for example, if a woman needed accompaniment to make a statement to police, we might do something like that," said O'Malley.

As with all services, she said, the situation is changing rapidly, and P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services is continually reviewing how to respond to those changes.

