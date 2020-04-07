'I wish I was there': Americans ready to hop in car for P.E.I. when border reopens

Robert Martin had already begun packing, but like many other Americans who make the annual trip to P.E.I. in the spring, the sweaters and swim trunks are still in the suitcase.

Every year after Easter, Martin makes the trip from Pennsylvania to his summer home in eastern P.E.I. His wife Kathleen, a teacher, joins him after the school year.

But with the Canada-U.S. border closed to non-essential traffic, Martin's annual road trip is on hold indefinitely.

"I was heartsick," he said. "The Island holds a very special place in our life…. Ever since we bought the place 16 years ago, we've been taken in by the neighbours, the community, as if we've been there all our lives."

Work from Dorian to do

Martin has extended family who live on P.E.I. he'd like to visit, including the family matriarch, who is 98 years old and lives at Whisperwood Villa.

He said there is some work to be done at his summer home from post-tropical storm Dorian last fall.

"Once things settle here, if they open the border, I will go up and try to clean it up."

Doug Hall says he can’t even imagine not being on the P.E.I. this summer. (Submitted by Doug Hall)

Doug Hall of Cincinnati has been coming to P.E.I. for more than 50 years. He said he's been having "virtual cocktail parties" with his friends on P.E.I.

"I wish I was there," he said. "I can't even imagine not being on the P.E.I. It's not going to be the same."

Hall and his wife Debbie, longtime supporters of the College of Piping in Summerside, said as soon as the borders open, they'll be on their way, with dog and cat in tow.

"This will end and we'll be back having a ceilidh before long."

