'It's been a long journey': Islanders in U.S. making plans for return

It's not the first time since last March they've made plans to return to P.E.I., but these Islanders living in America are hopeful this time they will be able to see the plans through.

Ottawa announced on Monday it would lift COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and open the international border to fully-vaccinated Americans. The P.E.I. government said those travellers would be welcome on the Island as well.

The U.S. announced late Wednesday morning that its border would remain closed to Canadians until at least Aug. 21, but that does not impact people coming into Canada.

"It's been a long journey," said Michelle Saulnier, who grew up in Stanhope but has been living and working in Florida for 23 years. Saulnier was one of three people living in the U.S. with Island connections on Island Morning Wednesday.

"I've planned it and I've cancelled it and I've planned it and I've cancelled it. I really have. You know, it's just been a wait and see."

For Saulnier, being isolated from her family has been a big part of the anxiety of the pandemic — anxiety she hopes to bring to an end next month.

'Smell the fresh Island air'

Rob Simpson, raised in Sherwood and now living in upstate New York, won't be wasting any time in getting to the Island. He and his daughter will drive from his home and be at the Canada/U.S. border the moment it opens.

"We will be there at 12 a.m. That's our plan," said Simpson.

"It will no doubt be an emotional trip home. It always is any time we've come home. Crossing the bridge, we love to put the windows down, smell the fresh Island air. It's just always an exciting time for us. After this long not being able to come home to be reunited with our family, it will be extra special for sure."

Some concerns

But he will not entirely put the anxieties of the pandemic behind him when he arrives.

Simpson mentioned some concern about how people may react to his New York licence plates, having read about incidents of plate-shaming on the Island.

"It's been a challenge with COVID. You think that times like this can often bring people together, but in some cases you've seen the opposite," he said.

"I just hope that we don't experience, that no one experiences, any kind of conflict based on the licence plates on their vehicle or where they're from."

Not this summer

Heidi Rankin was born in the U.S., but spent 30 years in P.E.I. and Cape Breton before moving back to Denver.

For Rankin, it was bittersweet to listen to Saulnier's and Simpson's plans.

"I'm so envious because that can't happen for me this summer, and I'm just devastated," she said.

But Rankin said there is some comfort in knowing that within a few weeks a return trip will be possible.

More from CBC P.E.I.