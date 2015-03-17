P.E.I., like Canada, will open to U.S. travellers on Aug. 9

The P.E.I. border will open to travellers from the United States when the Canadian border opens on Aug. 9.

Ottawa announced on Monday it will lift COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens on that date, allowing them to enter Canada without the requirement to self-isolate.

In response to an inquiry from CBC News, the P.E.I. government said those travellers will also be allowed to come to P.E.I.

"Anyone fully vaccinated and permitted entry at the federal border on August 9th will be able to travel to P.E.I. without self isolation if they have a PEI Pass," CBC was told in an emailed statement attributed to P.E.I.'s chief public health office.

"These travellers will be tested upon entry to P.E.I."

Those are essentially the same as the rules for Canadians from outside Atlantic Canada. A PEI Pass is available on application with proof of vaccination. Currently proof of Canadian residency is required. As of Aug. 9 proof of U.S. citizenship will also be accepted.

The federal government also announced on Monday that it will open the border to travellers from all other countries on Sept. 7.

Under P.E.I.'s current reopening plan, rules at the provincial border will be amended again on Sept. 12.

Screening at the border will be lifted, though some self-isolation and/or testing may be recommended for some unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers. The province says international travel will be dependent on federal measures.

More from CBC P.E.I.