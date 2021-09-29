Tax receipts for American land donations 'major coup' for P.E.I. conservation group

The Island Nature Trust can now offer tax receipts to Americans donating land on Prince Edward Island, through a partnership with an American conservation group.

The group's director of conservation calls it a "major coup," which she hopes will lead to more donations.

"It's a monumental piece for us. It was, I think, a fairly major obstacle in the past that we were not able to provide any kind of a gift receipt that the IRS in the U.S. would recognize," said Megan Harris of Island Nature Trust.

"So through this partnership with American Friends of Canadian Conservation, we are now able to fully recognize the magnitude of those gifts."

Harris says there is also a wetland on the property that will provide many benefits, including sequestering carbon and providing habitat for migratory birds. (Ben Russell/Island Nature Trust )

Island Nature Trust recently celebrated its first donation under the new partnership, the 10-hectare (25-acre) Eppig–Flower Natural Area in Cable Head East.

Harris said Americans own approximately 3.5 per cent P.E.I.'s land, meaning this could be a game changer for conservation on the Island.

"We're in the early stages of that, getting out the word not only to potential donors, but also to those who represent them, accountants and lawyers," Harris said.

"This is an option that they can use and allows them to do something that they have wanted to do, would love to do, but haven't been able to do because of financial constraints."

Harris says she predicts there will be growing numbers of conservation groups in Canada interested in partnering with groups such as the American Friends of Canadian Conservation. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The size of the tax receipt would depend on the appraised value of the property, Harris said.

She said the 10 hectares of Eppig-Flower natural area was recently valued at about $50,000.

'Major coup'

Harris gave the example of the adjoining parcel of land in Cable Head East that was donated by Americans Charles Perret and Gloria McKinnon-Perret more than a decade ago.

"It had a fair market value of $500,000 and we were not able to recognize that with a gift receipt that those donors could use in the U.S.," Harris said.

"So a fairly major coup that we are now able to provide some recognition for that huge generosity."

Peter Eppig and Molly Flower-Eppig first learned about the Island Nature Trust when their summer neighbours donated land to the P.E.I. organization. (Submitted by Peter Eppig)

The land was donated by Peter Eppig and Mary Flower-Eppig of Bennington, New Hampshire.

The Eppigs said the tax break "didn't hurt" but land protection was their main priority.

They said they are pleased to be the first to contribute through the new partnership.

"We're the poster children and if it has benefits of other people making similar donations, then that would be wonderful," said Molly Flower-Eppig.

"Our understanding is that there is quite a bit of acreage on Prince Edward Island that is owned by Americans and anything that we can do to encourage them to consider gifts of land," said Peter Eppig. "We would certainly be thrilled to know that others had like-minded aspirations for their properties."

Ripple effect

Sandra Tassel of American Friends of Canadian Conservation said she's hoping there will be a ripple effect from the Eppigs' donation, particularly as aging baby boomers start to create their estate plans.

She said her group can offer tax benefits on both sides of the border.

The view from above the Eppig-Flower Natural Area in Cable Head East. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"In places where property values have escalated significantly, the Canadian capital gains tax can be staggeringly high. By the time their heirs realize the problem, it is too late and they may be forced to sell to pay the tax," Tassel said in an email to CBC News.

"Conservation advocates have a limited window of time in which to educate landowners, build relationships and work with families to accomplish their financial and conservation objectives."

Harris says Island Nature Trust now doesn't have to worry about this particular block of forest being cut down, which would have created complications for the natural area that they already had protected. (Ben Russell/Island Nature Trust)

Harris predicts the number of conservation groups in Canada interested in joining with American partners such as the American Friends will grow.

"I think it's particularly relevant for the East Coast. We see a very strong historical relationship between Maritime provinces and the eastern seaboard of the U.S. Some are residents, families that have family on both sides of the border," Harris said.

Harris says the donated property has lots of diversity for small mammals and resident birds including owls and raptors. (Ben Russell/Island Nature Trust )

"I feel that this is fairly well entrenched already in Nova Scotia. But we will start seeing more of these donations, I believe, in P.E.I. and New Brunswick now as well."

The Kensington North Watersheds Association on P.E.I. also partners with the American Friends organization.