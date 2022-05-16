P.E.I. considers lifting restrictions for 16-year-olds to change gender on birth certificate

The P.E.I. government is seeking public input on proposed amendments to the Vital Statistics and Change of Name acts.

The amendments are intended to support a more inclusive gender designation process for Islanders.

One removes the requirement for anyone 16 or older to get a written statement from a medical practitioner to change the sex indicator on a birth certificate.

The other removes the requirement for parental consent for a name change for 16 and 17 year olds.

The province is also proposing to reduce the fees charged to apply to change gender designation and obtain an updated birth certificate.

Anastasia Preston, the trans community outreach co-ordinator at PEERS Alliance, says it's important for Islanders to show their support for the changes.

"They're a great idea and I think that they are heading in the right direction. I think that they are overdue and I'm glad to see the justice department doing the groundwork that's needed to do this work," Preston said.

"For 16-year-olds, we allow them to get drivers licenses and drive on the road and stuff like that, but they can't change their sex indicator and their name, right? And you can see how that might feel very, you know, arbitrary to somebody who's trying to go through a transition process."

The proposed amendments are out for public consultation until the end of June, according to government officials.