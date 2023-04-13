Ambulance joyride results in actions against 3 QEH employees 

Health P.E.I. says "appropriate actions" have been taken against three employees at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown after they took an ambulance for a joyride around the city.

The incident happened last August. Health P.E.I. said the three employees "inappropriately accessed" an Island EMS ambulance while they were on shift, and took a brief drive.

The health authority said it investigated the incident and "appropriate actions" were taken.

Health P.E.I. would not say what those actions were, or who was responsible.

'Regretful situation'

Health P.E.I. says "appropriate actions" have been taken against three employees at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after the incident.

"Health P.E.I., as an organization, does not condone this type of behaviour and has taken this matter very seriously," the health authority said in an email to CBC News.

"This is a regretful situation which [Health P.E.I.] is confident is an isolated incident and is unlikely to be repeated. We are confident that our employees take their responsibilities very [seriously] and continually act in the best interests of our patients and their families."

Island EMS, the province's private ambulance operator, was immediately made aware of the incident.

A spokesperson for the company referred all inquiries to Health P.E.I., but confirmed anyone driving an ambulance needs to have a Class 4 driver's licence and be an employee of Island EMS.

Health PEI said it has updated its messaging around the "appropriate use of resources and obligations of employees at the work site."