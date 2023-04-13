Content
Ambulance joyride results in actions against 3 QEH employees 

Health P.E.I. says 'appropriate actions' have been taken against three employees at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown after they 'inappropriately' took an ambulance for a drive around the city.

Health P.E.I. says it 'does not condone' behaviour and that it's taking matters 'very seriously’ 

Wayne Thibodeau · CBC News ·
A parked ambulance has its lights flashing.
Health P.E.I. says three employees 'inappropriately accessed' an Island EMS ambulance while they were on shift and took a brief drive around Charlottetown. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Health P.E.I. says "appropriate actions" have been taken against three employees at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown after they took an ambulance for a joyride around the city.

The incident happened last August. Health P.E.I. said the three employees "inappropriately accessed" an Island EMS ambulance while they were on shift, and took a brief drive.

The health authority said it investigated the incident and "appropriate actions" were taken.

Health P.E.I. would not say what those actions were, or who was responsible. 

'Regretful situation'

Queen Elizabeth Hospital at night.
Health P.E.I. says "appropriate actions" have been taken against three employees at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after the incident. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

"Health P.E.I., as an organization, does not condone this type of behaviour and has taken this matter very seriously," the health authority said in an email to CBC News. 

"This is a regretful situation which [Health P.E.I.] is confident is an isolated incident and is unlikely to be repeated. We are confident that our employees take their responsibilities very [seriously] and continually act in the best interests of our patients and their families."

Island EMS, the province's private ambulance operator, was immediately made aware of the incident.

A spokesperson for the company referred all inquiries to Health P.E.I., but confirmed anyone driving an ambulance needs to have a Class 4 driver's licence and be an employee of Island EMS. 

Health PEI said it has updated its messaging around the "appropriate use of resources and obligations of employees at the work site." 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Wayne Thibodeau

Prince Edward Island

Wayne Thibodeau is a reporter/editor with CBC Prince Edward Island. He has worked in TV, digital and print for more than two decades. In addition to his role as a multi-platform journalist for CBC News, Wayne can be heard reading the news coast-to-coast-to-coast on The World This Hour, co-hosting Island Morning and reporting daily for CBC News: Compass, the top rated supper hour show on the Island. You can reach Wayne at Wayne.Thibodeau@cbc.ca

