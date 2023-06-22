Accused in attempted murder case connected to Amber Alert appears in court

The Kings County man charged with attempted murder after an Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Andrew Blaisdell appeared in Georgetown provincial court via video call from the provincial jail in Charlottetown, where he's been since his arrest.

Blaisdell doesn't yet have a lawyer, but Judge Nancy Orr recommended he obtain legal representation given the nature of the charges, which include attempted murder, uttering threats and several weapons-related charges.

"These are some pretty serious charges here. I wouldn't mind getting a lawyer appointed by the court," Blaisdell told the court through a video link.

The case was adjourned until July 6.

Blaisdell will remain in jail in the meantime, and has been ordered not to have any contact with his daughter, her mother, another child of his, and one other person.

That order didn't sit well with him.

"These are my kids. I should be allowed to talk to them," he told the court. "You gotta be kidding."

Blaisdell was arrested early Tuesday morning, after he allegedly fired a shotgun at Rachel Perry, the mother of his child, then held his 9-year-old daughter at gunpoint before leaving a home in Eastern P.E.I. with the girl.

Police sent out an Amber Alert across P.E.I., and found the father and daughter a little over an hour later at a house in Souris. No one was injured in the incident.

